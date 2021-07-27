Tipp gardaí conducting speed checkpoint discover a car being driven by a disqualified driver

Credit: Tipperary gardaí
Members of Unit A Clonmel were conducting a speed checkpoint on the Marlfield Road on July 23.
Using the Mobility App they discovered a car being driven by a disqualified driver.
The disqualified driver was arrested and charged to appear before the District Court.
