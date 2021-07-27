Search our Archive

27/07/2021

PROPERTY: Fancy living in a four-bed semi-detached house in Littleton for €145,000?

Any interest?

Tipperary

2 Derrynaflan Road, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 D280

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Fancy living in a four-bed semi-detached house in Littleton for €145,000?

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present this superb, 4-Bed semi-detached extended property to the market, presented in "turn-key" condition throughout and located on Derrynaflan Road, opposite Littleton National School.

Accommodation extends to approx. 1,186 Sq ft. and includes Entrance Hall, Living Room, large open-plan Kitchen / Diningroom, Bedroom, Bathroom / Wetroom and Utility on the ground floor. First floor consists of 3 no. Bedrooms and a Bathroom.

Central Heating is provided by both Oil-Fired and Solid-Fuel systems, there are double glazed windows throughout and all mains services are connected. Externally, the property is complete with a large driveway, lawns and a private, rear patio perfect for alfresco dining.

The property has been recently extended providing a desirable downstairs Bedroom, Utility and Wet room to the residence.

This property has been very well maintained and tastefully decorated by the current owners, and would suit a variety of owner-occupiers looking for an affordable home, within easy reach of local amenities in Littleton Village and Thurles Town. Access to the M8 (Cork/Dublin Motorway) is within a short drive to either the Horse and Jockey (Cork bound) or Urlingford (Dublin bound).

A virtual tour link can be supplied on request with actual viewings strictly by appointment and in full compliance with current health guidelines. Further enquiries can be made by contacting Sole Selling Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles - (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie 

