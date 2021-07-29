Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Carrick-on-Suir rail footbridge to undergo repairs

The Clairin rail footbridge in Carrick-on-Suir is to undergo repairs.

Aileen Hahesy

A footbridge over the railway line in Carrick-on-Suir is to undergo repairs to strengthen its rusty iron work.
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby said a contractor will begin work on the Clairín rail bridge soon and it will be closed to the public for a number of days while the repairs are taking place.
He explained the project will involve strengthening the bridge’s iron work as its support system is rusty.
Mr Corby acknowledged the footbridge’s temporary closure during the repair will be inconvenient for residents in the Sir John’s and Clairín areas.

