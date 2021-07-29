BIG READ: ‘Sites bought years ago for kids and grandkids and can’t be used’

Councillors have called for changes to be made to Tipperary’s County Development Plan around housing as they say policies are “too restrictive”.

The comments came as the council agreed to begin the public consultation process for the new County Development Plan - which will start on July 30, for a ten-week period.

Preparation of Tipperary’s first all-county Development Plan began last September and the statutory process is to be finalised in September 2022. Cllr Roger Kennedy said the plan as it stands was “not everyone’s cup of tea” but that it’s very important it goes out on public display before anything is finalised.

In her first duty as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Marie Murphy said: “The search for perfection is the enemy of progress.” Several councillors indicated they wanted to speak on the draft plan and Cllr Murphy said she would only allow comments and “would not allow debate”.

Cllr Pat English did not agree with this point and said a discussion on the proposed County Development Plan was important and he said: “People should be let speak on it.”

“We’ve had fourteen workshops, now is the time to let the public have their say,” Cllr Murphy added. Cllr Micheál Anglim said there were a good few members “not overly happy with it”.

“I like to be able to support something that goes out from the council, I can’t do that with this plan,” he said.

Many councillors took issue with the rural housing policies and particularly the housing on strategic regional roads aspect of the plan.

The current policy where an applicant must be either a farming landowner or son/daughter or the applicant has demonstrated that there is no alternative site available away from the regional/strategic road is making it “very hard to get planning permission”, Cllr Kevin O’Meara said.

“It’s very unfair. People want to stay in their local areas,” he told the members.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr O’Meara said: “Sites were bought 20/30 years ago for kids and grandkids to build and they can’t be used now. Lots of villages are at capacity regarding waste water treatment plants so they can’t facilitate growth and these people are caught between a rock and hard place and forced into renting in towns or cities.”

Cllr Máirín McGrath said that for people “born and bred in the countryside, like me” - now is the time to change the rules around ribbon development, to make it easier for young people to build houses in the countryside. Ribbon development is more than five homes allowed in a 250m stretch on a rural road - which the council is currently trying to “resist” allowing for. Cllr McGrath says the current policy is “too restrictive” and it is a “housing issue and not a roads issue”.

“People have sites they can build on but they’re not allowed to,” she added. Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath, told the full meeting of the local authority that the plan ensures the “future economic development of Tipperary and any plan draws its strength from the support it has in communities”.

“We would encourage all of the public, this is now your opportunity to have your say,” said Mr MacGrath.

“Your submissions will be considered, and they will be considered in detail,” he added at the meeting.

He said: “This is a draft plan. To use a sporting analogy, we’re not even at half time here.” At a previous full meeting of the council earlier this year, and reported in The Nationalist, Mr MacGrath said a rumour had been put out there that the “shutters were about to come down on rural housing”.

“That is not correct. That didn’t come from the county council or its members. There is clearly going to be consideration under the new plan about circumstances where rural houses are granted but there will always be support for rural housing in Tipperary. As things stand all applications will continue to be considered under current policies,” he said.