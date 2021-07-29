'A very welcome development,' almost €4m for Clonmel Crisis House project

Deputy Jackie Cahill
The Minister of State, with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, has provided a very promising update in relation to Clonmel Crisis House.
Tipperary TD Cahill said: “I am delighted to receive notification from Minister Butler that the approval to accept a tender has been signed for the Crisis House in Clonmel and that the process is now gaining momentum with the contract expected to be awarded in the third quarter.”
He continued to say: “The total project cost is estimated to be €3.73 million, which is undoubtedly a significant investment into mental health services in Tipperary. This is a very welcome development for Tipperary as a whole, and specifically this facility, which provides much needed services to people.”
