COLUMN: ‘We’d lie on a towel until nicely roasted and go for a swim to cool off’

My first holiday memories are from a week in west Clare in 1976 during the Montreal Olympics.

The summer of that long heatwave. I was reminded of that last week travelling along the coast of west Clare with my family.

That was also a glorious summer too in ‘76 with sweltering heat that left the grass dried to a pale yellow and prickly under bare feet in the tiny dry stone walled fields of Clare.

My memory is of nights struggling to sleep in the heat with no blankets on the bed. We’d rise with the sun and prepare that day’s events for our own Olympics.

We’d watch the Olympic competitors on the one channel on TV the night before, and then do our own version on the beach the next day. We’d have swimming races in the sea and running races on the beach.

A big stick between our legs would do for a horse for the showjumping.

That would keep us busy and competitive all day. The nights were spent playing poker competing for match sticks with our mother.

I was with my own children last week in Clare but the daily routine hasn’t changed much in that time. We’d lie on a towel until nicely roasted and go for a swim to cool off and repeat many, many times.

The novelty of the soothing dip in the cooling Atlantic never tires.

I have never felt the Atlantic water as warm as last week. There was no bracing yourself for the cold before you dived in, and people floated and chatted in the water like they were in Spain or Greece.

Every cloud has a silver lining, and if there is a small silver lining from Covid it is the expansion of imaginative outdoor spaces around hotels, bars and restaurants.

One of the best uses of outdoor space I have seen is the Armada Hotel at Spanish Point. They have several great quality food shacks selling pizza, seafood, treats and drinks with lots of tables and deckchairs all overlooking the beach.

It is a lovely experience sitting on a deckchair and eating fish and chips drenched in salt and vinegar whilst watching the kids jump off the rocks into the sea when the tide is in.

The trip had a real sun holiday feel last week when we ate under covered seating outside the Armada, whilst an electrical storm slowly came in over the sea.

I was reminded of when my father told me that the storm is only above you when the thunder and lightning are together.

I told my family not to worry as the gap was five seconds between the lightning and the thunder. It was a spectacular sight seeing the white lightning crack from the sky to the sea.

We continued to eat and watch as the gap went from five to three to one second, and as the warm rain began to eventually fall above us we made our retreat back to Lahinch.

Lahinch was very busy with the prom parking full from 9am to 9pm as people made the most of our heatwave.

There is always a great buzz around the town and the beach is big enough to comfortably fit the sun seeking crowds. The water was full of the usual large groups of learner surfers but the waves were few.

Lahinch is a great base with lots of great restaurants and bars like Randaddy’s and the new Vaughan’s (which was O’Looney’s) on the prom.

Now that indoor dining is allowed again this week there will be a lot more options available as many small bars can open again for the first time in 18 months.

For people staying in Lahinch I’d recommend Hugo’s bakery for pastries and bread for breakfast. They open from 8.30am to 12pm and there is a queue every morning for the whole time the shop is open.

By the time one gets into the shop one tends to buy more pastries than intended to justify the wait. But they never went to waste.

The only question I ask every guest on my Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast is “Where is your happy place”. My happy place is Clahane near Liscannor which is a few miles from Lahinch.

Clahane is a flat rocky shoreline where you can see the start of the Cliffs of Moher in the distance as you dive from the slabs of Liscannor stone into the warm sea.

Personally, I much prefer the quick dive as it takes me a long time to get the courage to slowly submerge when entering from a beach.

My tradition is to follow the swim with a lunch of Flaggy Shore oysters washed down with a pint of plain in Vaughan’s in Liscannor. My attention last week was drawn to a family of American tourists on the table beside me.

They must have been on the first flight allowed back into the country.

They weren’t your traditional Irish-American family with the granny speaking Spanish. It was great to hear American accents again, but you would also feel a little nervous after the last 18 months of the pandemic.

I heard an old man, sitting on a small wooden bench reserved for locals beside the front door, say to his friend, “we can stop talking about that summer in the 70s now”.

This is the kind of summer people will talk about for years to come. One when you couldn’t sleep at night and the water was so warm you didn’t want to get out. One to embrace and cherish. One we needed after the winter we had.

I was full of pride for Clare last week when showing it off in its full glory to my family.

Every time we arrived at a new swimming spot, like Kerin’s Hole at Whitestrand, I would proclaim with a flourish: “Isn’t Clare amazing lads?”

