A Tipperary GAA Club - backed up by honest endeavour and a willing community

ROCKWELL ROVERS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
President, Jimmy Looby
Chairperson, John Hally
Secretary, Sandra English
Treasurer, Conor English
Juvenile Club Chairperson, Gerry Heenan
Juvenile Club Secretary, Elaine Cummins
Juvenile Club Treasurer, DamianO’Dwyer
Child Welfare Officer, Anita O’Dwyer
Health and Well Being officer, Martina Durkin
Health and Well Being officer, Cathy Fitzgerald
Irish Language and Cultural Officer, Lorraine Farrell
Camoige Club Chairperson, Annette Carroll
Ladies Football Club Chairperson, Colm Heaney
Development Chairperson, Andy Hennessy
Development Secretary, Mary Newman
Development finance, Geraldine Cleary
Lotto Co-Ordinator, Conor English
Auditor, Tommy Flynn
County Board Rep, John Hally
West Bord Rep, Gerry Ryan
Stewards: John Cooney Michael (Taylor) Ryan, Briany Ryan, Liam Harty, Christy Peters, Jimmy Looby, Michael O’Donnell Jim Joe Dudley, John Hally.
ROCKWELL ROVERS CLUB DETAILS
Rockwell Rovers caters for over 30 teams in rural West Tipperary from Senior to Juvenile, Camogie to Ladies Football including Mothers and Others.
Club Name: Rockwell Rovers GAA Club (Fanaithe Carraig an Tobair)
Eircode: E25 DH94, Pairc na nGeal, New Inn, Cashel, Co Tipperary
Hurling: Junior A
Football: Senior
Club colours: Blue and White
Main Sponsors: Mr Mister Menswear, Cahir and Cashel; Eoin Shine Electrical; O’Briens Pharmacy, Cahir; Heaney Opticians, Newcastle West; Borstal Gate Dental Surgery, Clonmel; New Inn Plumbing, Senator Windows, Munster Insulations, Flynn Accountants, Clonmel
Current Referees: Eddie Golden and Fergus English
Club Officers:
Chairman: John Hally (087) 1902092
email: chairperson.rockwellrovers. tipperary@ gaa.ie
Secretary: Sandra English (086) 3051589
email: secretary.rockwell rovers. tipperary@gaa.ie
Treasurer: Conor English (086) 1988201
email: conorpenglish@gmail. com
P.R.O.: Elaine Cummins (086) 8601088
email: pro.rockwellrovers. tipperary@gaa.ie
SOCIAL MEDIA DETAILS:
Website: www.rockwellrovers. tipperary.gaa.ie
Instagram: @rockwell_rovers
Facebook: Rockwell Rovers
Twitter: @RockwellRovers
And just some of the work we've been doing...
LOTTO
One thing that remained constant even during lockdown is our local lotto. Paul Lonergan (former treasurer) was persuaded to stay on as lotto coordinator, which proved to be an inspired decision, especially as our lotto jackpot of €16,800 was won on February 1.
The lockdown followed a month later and it appeared that our main source of income was gone.
Paul urged us to take the lotto completely online and used imaginative techniques on Facebook to spread the word and get people liking and sharing.
The lotto draw broadcast on Facebook every Saturday night at 9pm became a staple of parish life during the lockdown.
It was broadcast from Paul’s house and hosted by his two wonderful daughters each week.
News of the lotto draw spread and Jeddy Walsh, reporter from The Nationalist, called to Paul’s house to see what all the fuss was about. We got a full page of coverage which gave another boost to our lotto.
As the saying goes, “if you are not in, you can’t win”. Rovers’ lotto continues every week online at https: clubforce.com/clubs/gaa- rockwell-rovrs-gaa-
tipperary.
Our lotto committee is made up of Conor English, Paul Lonergan, Tommy Flynn, PJ Moloney, Colm Heaney, Geraldine Cleary, Breeda Hickey.
GOLF CLASSIC
With lockdown being lifted Rockwell Rovers GAA Club held their postponed Golf Classic in Dundrum Golf Club on Friday 16 July and Saturday 17 July.
Thanks to everyone who purchased a tee box or put in a team.
With the club’s success in winning the county Intermediate Football title and the new development, the club is now, more than ever, going to need every financial assistance possible while continuing coaching and development of our underage teams.
We had a marvellous response with approximately 75 teams taking part and we were blessed with heavenly sunshine that attracted a few late entries. The winning team comprised of Valerie Mackey and Richard, Lauryn and Niall Horgan.
WHEN THERE'S WORK TO BE DONE: Left to Right: Michael (aka Taylor) Ryan, John Hally (club chairman) and Jimmy Looby (club president)
