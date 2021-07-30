Search our Archive

Funding secured to prevent debris build up at Carrick-on-Suir marina

An image of Carrick-on-Suir's marina featured on Carrick-on-Suir regeneration project information flyer

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary County Council has secured funding to carry out works to prevent debris building up at Carrick-on-Suir’s boating marina on the River Suir, which costs the local authority €50,000 a year to keep clean.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby informed the District’s July meeting of the funding the council has received to put in place measures to stop the problem of debris becoming trapped on the marina.
The news was welcomed by Carrick-on-Suir Fianna Fáil Cllr Kieran Bourke.
He said he was “thrilled” to see this funding. He pointed out that if it does the job it is supposed to do, it will save the council a lot of money in keeping the marina clean from debris and rubbish that attract vermin.
Cllr Bourke said it beggared belief that debris prevention measures weren’t incorporated into the design of the marina.
Mr Corby agreed there has been a lot of costs tied up in maintaining the marina.
Due to costly health and safety measures associated with cleaning on a river, the council has had to engage a contractor with special equipment to clear the marina of rubbish and debris in recent years.

