Tipp gardaí discover horse drawn carriage with two unsecured young children on board

Credit: Tipperary gardaí
Whilst on mobile patrol on Sunday members of Clonmel gardai discovered a horse drawn carriage with a male and two unsecured young children on board, posing a danger to themselves and or other road users.
Gardai stopped this horse drawn carriage and the horse was seized under the Control of Horses Act for posing a danger to the occupants of the carriage and or to other road users.
Court proceedings to follow.
More News
Nenagh Court was told that man had no shirt or shoes on while attempting to hit nightclub security staff with a leather belt
Tipperary's Mary Ryan was outstanding again at the edge of the square for Tipp in their victory over Wexford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.