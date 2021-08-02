Tipperary gardaí investigate theft of two bicycles worth €3,700 in Clonmel

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing two bicycles worth about €3,700 stolen from the garage of a house in Clonmel.
The two bikes were stolen from a property at Raheen Road, Clonmel sometime between midnight and 4pm last Thursday, July 29.
One was a black and green coloured Export Town Hybrid Pro-500 men's bicycle estimated to be worth €2,300,while the other was a black electric bike worth about €1,400.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of Raheen Road last Thursday, has seen bicycles fitting these descriptions or been offered them for sale to contact the station at (052) 6177641.
