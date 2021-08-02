PICTURE: Emergency services attend to fire in Tipperary

Picture: Maria Taylor
A fire broke out in the Castle Court Hotel in Cahir on Monday evening for the second time in as many months.
No casualties have been reported.
Emergency services now on the scene with four appliances on site.
Fire still not contained at 9.20pm.
