Urgent appeal for railway sleepers in one Tipperary village and here's why...

Mullinahone Tidy Towns are seeking a number of railway sleepers for their picnic area at the Cross of the Mill near the Creamery.
If anybody has one or two lying around their garden, farm or shed and would be willing to donate them the committee would be most grateful.
Next gathering Wednesday, August 4 at 7.30pm.
Meeting in the car park.
