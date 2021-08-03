One Tipp parishioner creates successful online community group on Facebook

File photo
As we all move towards re-use and a more sustainable use of items, Boherlahan parishioner Mairéad Hennessy has created a local online community group on Facebook which enables local people reduce waste in our local community and promote and encourage sustainability.
The page was created only three days ago and already has just under 500 members.
Please join the online Facebook group (Cashel and Surrounds Free Cycle) and invite others locally to join the page too. It has been set up so that people can repurpose any items that they don’t use rather than throw them away.
Anything can by freecycled from household and garden furniture, books, clothes, children’s toys, school books, electrical items, anything that you have in your home, that is good quality and can be reused again for free.
This is a fantastic resource for our community.
Happy freecycling!
