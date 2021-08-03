'He loved a game of skittles at Breen's Cross,' tribute to Tipp man who died in New York

The death occurred on Monday, July 26 at his home in New York of Timmy Maher, late of Tubberadora.

He was son of the late Nicholas and Margaret Maher (née Flanagan), Tubbeardora and was the last surviving member of the Maher family as his five brothers, Dick, Paddy, Jimmy, John, Mikey and sister Mary Kearns have all predeceased him.

Growing up on the family farm in the 40s and 50s, he would have experienced the traditional methods of farming before the use of modern farm machinery.

In his local community as he interacted with neighbours and friends before the advent of electricity or television, he enjoyed the simple lifestyle of rural life.

Swimming in the River Suir, a game of skittles at Breen’s Cross where the locals gathered or a game of hurling in the former Gaile hurling field held fond memories for him.

Following in the footsteps of his brothers, he was a member of the Boherlahan Hurling Club and was on the winning Boherlahan team in 1956.

In September 1962 at the age of 18, Timmy left home for New York to begin a new life abroad. His brother Mikey joined him the following year.

Timmy secured a job with a telephone company and on meeting his wife Kathleen from Mayo, he was a devoted family man in raising his four sons.

Down through the years, he maintained links with the homeland as he made regular trips to Ireland.

On Friday, July 30, his Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, New York. On the following evening, Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan for the happy repose of his soul.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen and sons Mikey, Timmy, Peter and Stephen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, Mary Maher, widow of Mikey, Camas Road, Cashel and Mary Maher, Clareen, widow of Nicholas, cousins, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended. Peace to his Soul.