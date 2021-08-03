Housing policy is too restrictive in Tipperary according to Newcastle councillor

Councillor Mairin McGrath has called on the public to read the Draft County Development Plan which was made available recently.
"it is important to read about our Draft County Development Plan which is available to view . My biggest issue with the Draft Plan is the restrictive rules on housing in the countryside and ribbon development.
For people “born and bred in the countryside, like me” - now is the time to change the rules around ribbon development, to make it easier for young people to build houses in the countryside [in a time where we have a housing crisis]. Ribbon development is more than five homes allowed in a 250m stretch on a rural road - which the council is currently trying to “resist” allowing for,"
Cllr McGrath says the current policy is “too restrictive” and it is a “housing issue and not a roads issue”. “People have sites they can build on but they’re not allowed to,” she added. “
