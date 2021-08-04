Local councillor welcomes provision of another defibrillator in Cahir

Cllr Mairin McGrath has welcomed the provisin of a defibrillator in Cahir.
"Great to see a new defibrillator erected at Woodview Service Station Cahir. These are invaluable pieces of equipment and credit to Cahir District Lions Club for funding the equipment
Congratulations to Maurice Quinlan on his appointment as the President of the Cahir District Lions Club," said Cllr McGrath.
