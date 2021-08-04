Search our Archive

04/08/2021

BREAKING: Tipp gardaí arrest and charge man after robbery at a filling station

Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his 40s, in relation to a robbery at a filling station on Cashel Road, Tipperary Town yesterday morning, Tuesday 3rd August 2021.

The male entered the premises, and made threats to staff. He demanded a sum of cash from the till. He took the cash and some other items, and fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí identified the suspect and arrested the male a short time later. He was taken to Tipperary Town Garda Station where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is scheduled to appear before the Limerick City District Court this morning, Wednesday 4th August 2021 at 10.30am.

