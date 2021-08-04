Local author Sylvia Greene's new book will resonate with Tipperary readers

Congratulations to local writer, Sylvia Greene, who has recently published a memoir titled: Finding the Homeplace.

The book tells of her search for her Irish history and heritage. Sylvia was born in England to an Irish mother who returned to Ireland, alone, soon after she was born.

As an adult, she came to Ireland to uncover her past and found far more than she ever expected. The story tells of family history dating back to the late 1700s and of her family who have lived on the same land since that time. It tells of their involvement with agrarian unrest and with the Irish Civil War.

Their home, “the homeplace” was a safe house and a meeting place for Dinny Lacey and the Third Tipperary Brigade, Old IRA.

The author eventually inherited the derelict property and restored it with her partner. The book also describes the restoration project and includes photographs.

Finding the Homeplace tells of a pursuit for identity, a fortitude to uncover the closely guarded secrets of her family’s past, and provides much-needed answers to so many questions that have remained throughout most of Sylvia’s adult life.

The social history of Tipperary for generations, is the backdrop for this story, but the personal story will resonate with readers from all walks of life. The book is available from Amazon as a kindle or paperback.