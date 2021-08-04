Walk in Covid vaccination clinic in Clonmel on Thursday August 6

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at the Clonmel Park Conference, Leisure & Spa Hotel on Thursday 5 August 5 from 1pm – 4pm, and Friday August 6from 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 5pm. No appointment is necessary.
The vaccination administered will be Pfizer and will be available to all those aged 16 years and over, who wish to receive a vaccine. 16 and 17 year olds can be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.
