Ardfinnan playground to open to the public on Saturday

The playground in Ardfinnan is to open to the public on Saturday August 7.
The community is delighed to have the facility available to the young people living in the area.
More News
Enjoying the Mike Denver concert at Hotel Minella last weekend were: Valerie Haverty, Betty Broderick, Geraldine Reddy, Anne Marie Kemp, Mary Dunican, Jenny McCarthy, Gina Strang. Photo John D Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.