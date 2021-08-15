Road calming measures planned for Colville Road in Clonmel

Tipperary County Councilhas given notice that it intends to provide traffic calming measures on the R680 Coleville Road, Clonmel.
The development consists of the construction of a 2m wide footpath on the south side of Coleville Road from the Loreto School to Dudley’s Mills Business Park. Works also include provision of a new mini roundabout at Coleville Avenue, relocation of overhead ESB services, raising and lowering of manholes and gullies as required and all associated site works.
Drawings and particulars of the proposals are available for inspection attached to this item or;
At Clonmel Borough District Office, Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.
These documents may be inspected by appointment only during normal office hours, 9:30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., Monday to Friday from Thursday 5 August 2021 to Monday 6 September 2021 inclusive (excluding weekends and Bank Holidays.
Submissions clearly marked ‘Section 38 R680 Coleville Road, Clonmel’, can be made:
By e-mail to activetravel@tipperarycoco.ie
By post addressed to: Senior Executive Engineer, Active Travel Office, Tipperary County Council, Town Hall, Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Closing date for receipt of submissions:
12 noon on Monday 6 September 2021.
