05/08/2021

Tipperary community group encouraged to avail of opportunity to safeguard property

County Council seek expressions of interest in participating in property marking machine training

Community groups throughout Tipperary have been encouraged by Tipperary County Council to  register an interest  in availing of  property marking maching training to safeguard property. The closing date for the receipt of the expression of interest  is 5pm on August 6.

The property marking machine works by etching or engraving the property owner’s unique Eircode onto the property. This machine can mark almost any form of property from a trailer or lawnmower to an ipad or computer.

The machine is used as part of a community led safety programme. Tipperary County Council will shortly start loaning the machine out to community groups for marking within their locality. Property is less likely to be stolen from these areas given the increased potential for detection of stolen property.

Tipperary County Council is now seeking Expressions Of Interest from committees/groups interested in being trained on the use of this machine.

There will be no charge to participating community groups and it is expected  that there will be demand for the training and that it will be oversubscribed. The first 5 community groups per Municipal District will book their place on the training. Other community groups will be put on a waiting list.
It is planned to carry out the training in September assuming the current level of restrictions.

