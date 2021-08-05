'I didn’t have to give a one-armed salute for extra coffee,' writes Billy O'Riordan

The waitress scanned my vaccine passport through a phone and before you could say “what’s all the fuss?” I was sitting comfortably at my table.

As I tucked into my breakfast, I listened out for the sound of tanks rumbling down O’Connell Street, not a sound.

I don’t recall having to give a one-armed salute while requesting extra coffee, nor was I required to shout with gusto any well-rehearsed slogans like “Hail to the Taoiseach”.

The whole experience was very relaxed with the staff members very proficient at expediting the process with the least amount of fuss.

I appreciate why some people have concerns around their personal medical information being required to eat their bird’s nest soup or a toasted special, nevertheless, when you consider things, a lot has changed since the arrival of Covid on our shores.

For example, I remember a time not so long ago in Tipperary when you couldn’t even look at someone else’s medical prescription.

If I were to collect a relative’s prescription, I was viewed with the utmost suspicion, IDs were required, phone calls hastily made, with the whole procedure taking much longer than ordering a chicken curry with a vaccine passport.

Along comes Covid, now prescriptions are flying through the ether from one place to another with one click of a button.

The whole Covid experience has been discommoding for people with uncertainty at the heart of it. At least now with the vaccine, we can get back to some degree of normality, as can be seen in the surge in commercial activity throughout the county.

The vaccine has liberated us from the prisons of our homes and allowed us to meet our friends and relatives in social settings.

A return to normality has only been possible because of scientific endeavour, social solidarity and the sacrifices of our outstanding healthcare workers - we will never fully comprehend what they went through.

Trust is a big issue when it comes to news. I’ve always been a good listener – a rare trait in the male of the species. People confide in me, I must have that face which reads either, sucker or good listener.

As I navigate my way through life in Clonmel not a day passes when I’m not told about someone’s recent prostate troubles, problems with the “men in suits”, issues with everything from tree trimming to lack of public toilets in town.

In transferring these issues - apart from the prostate problems - into print, our local press gives an informed voice to the people of the town and county.

Trust is primary these days in terms of the information stream fed into people’s phones and tablets. Our national and local press prides itself on its highest journalistic ethics.

We take responsibility for the accuracy of our work and verify the information on these pages, using primary sources whenever possible.

Therefore, be wary of information sources from unregulated social media sites that disseminate medical information of any description.

The loss of local media would be catastrophic to our community. Journalists are physically active in local communities, reporting on events and people active in their community, while serving the communication needs of a locality, additionally, a local newspaper offers a forum where local problems are addressed.

The reason I elected to address this issue is as a result of the onslaught of information or misinformation I should say, bombarding our mini screens.

Professionally trained journalists who follow a strict code of journalistic ethics find themselves under relentless attack from the wild west of social media, a place where nothing is checked or verified before being released into the World Wide Web.

Eventually these half-truths gather legs and become “facts” and are then shared and reshaped to a gullible, disaffected audience.

No folks, put your trust in accredited national and local journalism and let the social media purveyors of fake news die on the vine by depriving them of an audience.

That’s my mini-rant over for another week.

Enjoy the indoor and outdoor dining.

It’s great to see Tipperary getting back to some degree of normality.

Don’t listen to any of the prophets of doom just relax and enjoy that pint in safety and comfort.

The sky didn’t fall in since the introduction of the vaccine passports. Until next time.