Violent scenes marred South Tipperary hurling final between Mullinahone and Ballingarry

The front page of The Nationalist on September 6, 2003, carried the sad news of the death of long-serving public representative Sean Lyons of Clonmel.

Aged 75, the five-times Mayor of Clonmel, lost his long battle against illness when he died at St Anthony’s Unit in Clonmel.

Tributes poured in from all quarters and from all over the country for the former Labour Party public representative and ATGWU District Officer, who also held the office of Chairman of South Tipperary County Council in 1977.

The leader of the Labour Party, Pat Rabbitte, delivered the graveside oration at the funeral in St Patrick’s Cemetery, testament to the esteem and affection in which he was held not alone locally but nationally, wrote Eamonn Wynne.

Violent scenes marred the South Tipperary hurling final between Mullinahone and Ballingarry at Clonmel Sportsfield the previous Sunday, according to another front page story that week.

A second half brawl ensued in the game which eventually ended in a 10 points win for the then county champions from Mullinahone.

According to the report the fighting which took place at the Albert Street side was among the worst ever witnessed at the venue.

But there was some good news also that week with the news that the Duneske Leisure Complex in Cahir had been given a massive boost after the project secured Government funding.

Tim Shanahan, secretary of the Duneske group, said they had been assured that between €400,000 to €600,000 would be allocated.