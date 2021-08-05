05/08/2021

EDITORIAL: It doesn't come down to one hurling game or one season in the end

Liam Sheedy

Liam Sheedy, Tipperary senior hurling manager

Darren Hassett

news@nationalist.ie

It is hard for anyone who has never played inter county, at any level, to imagine the sacrifices players make for Tipperary.

From the minors to the seniors, and everyone in between, their level of commitment to club and county for years - decades in some cases, is remarkable.

The disappointment they must endure, from not getting a starting place on occasion to the criticism they get from their own, it takes guts to go in search of glory and their bravery is to be lauded.

Then there are those who were sitting in Hayes Hotel last Saturday afternoon, drinking a pint and eating a steak sandwich and watching the senior hurlers take on Waterford.

And maybe for one of those there in the iconic hotel, it was hard not to feel an immense sense of gratitude for the sheer effort the Tipp players and management put in.

To give such a performance, particularly in the last few minutes when they fought with manic aggression for every ball, knowing full well the fate that awaited them.

But it wasn’t those final few moments that struck a chord as the inevitable chimes of “end of an era” began to circulate, it was the weight of the memories that those players have bestowed on us over the years.

The joy and elation these men have given us will stay with us forever, it doesn’t come down to one game or one season in the end, that’s not how players or teams will be remembered.

They’re remembered for the sum of all they’ve achieved and this team will go down as one of the greatest ever. Despite the result against The Déise’s senior hurlers, it was hard not to feel immensely proud of Liam Sheedy’s squad.

We have high standards when it comes to hurling in the Premier County, and for good reason, anything short of an All Ireland title in a season is considered a failure.

But as we strive for that All Ireland glory, spare a thought for the players and their families who have actually made huge sacrifices in pursuit of those championships.

The players and management deserve time to contemplate their future and whatever they decide we should be behind them all the way.

