Charming cottage in Tipperary recently modernised and redecorated on sale for €100,000

Moyne, Killenaule, Tipperary
REA Stokes and Quirke are delighted to offer to offer for sale this charming recently modernised and redecorated 2/3 bedroom cottage on a site of circa 0.36 HA/0.9 acres in this most scenic and sought after of areas, circa 4.5km from Killenaule and circa 4km from Drangan.
The property has the benefit of a useful array of outbuildings and recently installed private well. The views of Slievenamon and the surrounding countryside have to be seen to be appreciated.
