Visiting suspended temporarily at Tipperary University Hospital

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has announced that it is temporarily suspending hospital visiting, except for certain circumstances, due to increased infection control measures.

A statement, issued by the hospital this evening, said the suspension of visiting was "effective immediately."

The hospital said visiting is restricted to the following:

Maternity Services

The birthing partner can attend as soon as the mother is in established labour;

The birthing partner can attend for the birth including delivery by Caesarean Section. In TUH, the birthing partner can return to the ward with the patient for one hour post-delivery;

When a baby is in the Neonatal Unit one parent (at a time) can visit their baby by appointment;



"We are also very sensitive to specific situations regarding pregnancy loss, stillbirth and unexpected complications and have adapted our visiting restrictions in these situations," said a hospital spokesperson.

Visiting Restrictions to all wards/departments

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

Two nominated relatives only for non-Covid-19 patients who are at the end of their life.

One nominated relative wearing correct PPE and following IPC hygiene advice for Covid patients at the end of their life

Two nominated relatives for critically ill patients.

One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time.



Children should not visit the hospital.

The TUH statement concluded that the situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any changes will be advised.