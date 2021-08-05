05/08/2021

Search our Archive

Visiting suspended temporarily at Tipperary University Hospital

Tipperary University Hospital

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has announced that it is temporarily suspending hospital visiting, except for certain circumstances, due to increased infection control measures.

A statement, issued by the hospital this evening, said the suspension of visiting was "effective immediately."

The hospital said visiting is restricted to the following:

Maternity Services

The birthing partner can attend as soon as the mother is in established labour;
The birthing partner can attend for the birth including delivery by Caesarean Section.  In TUH, the birthing partner can return to the ward with the patient for one hour post-delivery;
When a baby is in the Neonatal Unit one parent (at a time) can visit their baby by appointment;
 

"We are also very sensitive to specific situations regarding pregnancy loss, stillbirth and unexpected complications and have adapted our visiting restrictions in these situations," said a hospital spokesperson. 

 Visiting Restrictions to all wards/departments

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

Two nominated relatives only for non-Covid-19 patients who are at the end of their life. 

One nominated relative wearing correct PPE and following IPC hygiene advice for Covid patients at the end of their life 
Two nominated relatives for critically ill patients. 
One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time.
 

Children should not visit the hospital.

The TUH statement concluded that the situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any changes will be advised.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group