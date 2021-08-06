06/08/2021

ALERT: Gardaí issue warning about some car sellers tampering with mileage

This Kildare car has nearly 250,000km on the clock - is this a record?!

Gardaí have warned about an increase in complaints regarding the private sale of cars where the buyer buys a vehicle and later discovers that the vehicle odometer has been tampered with to show lower reading of mileage.

In all cases the NCT discs have been faintly scratched to alter the mileage reading which has duped the buyer.

A spokesperson said: "Gardai would advise that the public are vigilant when buying cars from various social media websites to look closely at the NCT discs to ensure they have not been tampered with and obtain full details of the person they are buying the car from and request identification.

"Gardai would also advise that the buyer also save the advertisements via screen shot as they are quickly removed by the seller once the vehicle has been sold.

"This particular crime is duping many innocent buyers whom have since discovered in excess of 200,000KMS on their vehicles when corrected."

The appeal was issued by the Meath Crime Prevention page on Facebook which is run by local gardaí.

