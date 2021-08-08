Opportunity to improve public roads in Tipperary

Cllr Mairin McGrath has urged communities to consider applying for a scheme to improve public roads in their area throughout Tipperary.
"If you require any assistance with the application process, please contact me.As this is only an application/expression of interest stage, any local boreens/culdesacs that are interested are encouraged to apply before Monday’s deadline! " said Cllr. McGrath.
Community Involvement Scheme invites applications from communities/groups to improve public roads on which the Council is not in a position to carry out regular maintenance work. Generally, the roads in question will be low traffic volume minor roads and cul-de-sac roads. A financial contribution of 10% is required from local communities/residents in respect of the the resurfacing works.
The application form and copy of advertisement are attached for your information and assistance, and are available on the Council’s website https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/.../community-involvement...
Due to a change in the scheme for 2022-2023, previous applicants must re-apply.
Forms should be submitted to the Roads Department, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, marked for the attention of Emma Williams or Yvonne Kennedy, on or before this date Monday, 9th August at 4 pm.
