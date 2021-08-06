Tipperary priest supports stance to defy Government coronavirus guidelines on Confirmation and Communion ceremonies

A Tipperary priest has written to Anaoiseach Micheál Martin to outline his frustration at the stance being taken by the Government concerning Confirmation and Communion ceremonies.

Supporting Bishop Alphonsus Callinan,Waterford & Lismore who gave the go ahead for such ceremonies to take place in the diocese despite the Government advice not to,Fr Michael Toomey told the Taoiseach that 'packed pubs, restaurants and sports facilities but no sacrements, made no sense at all,".

The following is the letter in full that Fr Toomey, Parish Priest of Ardfinnan, Ballylooby, Grange, Newcastle and Fourmilewater, wrote to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Dear Taoiseach.



I am writing to you today in relation to the current health guidance of the celebrating of the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation currently in place.



I acknowledge and pay tribute to you, and government and NPHET for the way in which you have all dealt with such an unprecedented situation. This is without doubt, the biggest challenge any government has had to deal with in our lifetime, and I commend you all for the way in which you have all done your upmost to keep us all safe.



My concern is with society now carefully opening up, and places such as restaurants, pubs and bars, concert halls, theatres and stadiums now allowing more people in, it seems that the restrictions on celebrating these sacraments in a safe and well controlled environment in the church, are now dormant.



I fully appreciate that everything you have done has been for the health of the nation, and to have concern for so many lives. I also understand that the sudden change in policy on 30th June, although not clearly stated, was not so much the ceremony in the churches, but more a concern of the gatherings afterwards, which is our concern as well.



That is why we will always strongly encourage families to adhere to public health advice in relation to indoor and home settings. This sudden change was so late for some, that many families I know still proceeded to have their planned family gathering as it was too late to change plans. So the decision had little impact for the reason behind this decision, which I believe was not initially recommended by NPHET.

My other concern is the advice being given has not allowed religious settings to give any input to such future guidance. If we could work together, we could advise you on how we can safely celebrate the sacraments, with the health measures in place, the risk assessment, the support of the local community to postpone any ceremonies where localised outbreaks occur, and the logistics of such ceremonies and other religious ceremonies to take place safely.



For example in my parish, I have planned in my four churches that there will be strictly the Confirmation Candidate, their sponsor and two other people – a total of 4. Sitting in their own space with no one in front or behind them, all socially distanced in different pods of no more than 50, wearing masks, and many ceremonies taking place without of Mass, so no moving around for Holy Communion. Similar plans are in place for First Holy Communions. All of this and other ideas could be shared with you and NPHET if we has the opportunity to discuss this with you, in celebrating the sacraments safely.

Our frustration as I hope you can see, is that as other areas of society are opening up, we are still being restricted from celebrating the sacraments in a controlled and safe setting in the church. In the last few days, I have seen and witnessed large gatherings in pubs, restaurants, after GAA games, and other local events as these places are now re-opening. Great to see, but frustrating when we cannot perform our ordained ministry in church.



I acknowledge Minister Donnelly, thanking us for all our efforts, but urging us not to proceed, and saying we are putting people’s lives at risk. So why are you putting lives at risk opening up other settings with less secure protocols in place? Packed pubs, restaurants, and sports facilities, but no to sacraments. It makes no common sense at all.



We have done so much asked of by government, including keeping our churches closed for so long, and the longest in Europe, gone online at much expense to many parishes, and ensured the highest possible standards of sanitisation. I know of no outbreaks happening in a religious setting since March 2020.



I, and my brother priests and Bishops do not want to go against government advice, However, when this advice is inconsistent across other sectors of society, what other options do we have?



Again, I do acknowledge the task ahead of you and I want to assure you and all in government of my prayers and support during this terrible time and thank you for taking time to consider the points I raise to you today.



I am copying a number of local TD’s and Senator Ahearn in the hope they can raise my concerns and ideas directly with your office.