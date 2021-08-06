Irish Water issues boil water notice to 11, 245 Tipperary customers

A Boil Water Notice has been put in place to protect 11,245 customers served by the Ardfinnan Public Water Supply due to "elevated turbidity" at the scheme's water treatment plant following the recent heavy rainfall.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have announced the boil water notice following consultation with the HSE.

Areas impacted include; Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Ballyclerihan, Cahir (Clonmel side of the bridge, Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown road{R913}), Ballingarrane (as far as the Cahir road roundabout Clonmel),Market Hill and Red City area (Fethard).

The Graigue Group Water scheme supplied by Ardfinnan PWS is also affected by the Boil Water Notice

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible.

Colin Cunningham of Irish Water said: “Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses.

"We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue as soon as we can.

"Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

"In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice."

Mr Cunningham pointed out Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers, who are affected by this Boil Water Notice, to advise them.

For queries regarding this Boil Water Notice, customers should contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

Further information on using water during a Boil Water Notice can be found on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice.

Boil Water Notice advice

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating.

Brushing of teeth,

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.

Make ice from cooled boiled water

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads) Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

It is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance when collecting water including social distancing and hand hygiene.

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place.

Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.

Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.

If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.

If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre.

Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre.

If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible.

It is important to keep babies hydrated. If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while this Boil Water Notice is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.