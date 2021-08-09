09/08/2021

Mural celebrates the Newcastle c ommunity

Welcome addition to Newcastle streetscape

Mural celebrates the Newcastle c ommunity

Cllr Mairin McGrath has paid tribute to everybody associated with the mural that has just been completed in the village.


"What a stunning display created by Tipperary rtist, Neil O’Dwyer of Irish Murals over the last number of weeks, it has been so enjoyable to watch the progress but even better to see the project come to completion this morning. Neil was a pleasure to work with since the preparation for this project a few months ago and throughout his time in Newcastle and accommodated so many aspects of our village from our history, sport, culture and scenery in his work - it really is all encompassing.
Thanks to Tipperary County Council and Creative Ireland for funding the entire project, and to Willie Devaney for allowing us to use his building to enhance the village.
Judging by the brilliant reaction so far from passers-by and motorists stopping to take a look, it is a welcome addition to the streetscape in Newcastle," said Cllr McGrath

