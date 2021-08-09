Volunteers needed to assist Cappawhite Youth Club

09/08/2021

Cappawhite Youth Club Leaders/Volunteers
Due to growing club numbers, Covid 19, Youth Club volunteers and 
leaders are needed for junior and senior clubs. This local social 
outlet for young people aged 10 and up brings young people from all 
sides of the parish together through supervised games, events and 
outings during the year. Any adults or young people interested in 
giving an hour or two of their time in helping/supervising can contact 
William 087-2860992

