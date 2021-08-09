Volunteers needed to assist Cappawhite Youth Club

Cappawhite Youth Club Leaders/Volunteers
Due to growing club numbers, Covid 19, Youth Club volunteers and
leaders are needed for junior and senior clubs. This local social
outlet for young people aged 10 and up brings young people from all
sides of the parish together through supervised games, events and
outings during the year. Any adults or young people interested in
giving an hour or two of their time in helping/supervising can contact
William 087-2860992
