'Tom was our very first customer when we opened in 2013,' tributes to Tipp man

Daybreak in Clerihan has paid tribute to Thomas Cooney after his sad passing.

In a post on Facebook, they said: 'We wish to offer our condolences to the Cooney Family on the passing of Thomas Cooney.

'Tom was our very first customer when we opened in 2013 and nearly every morning since. He was a true gentleman who’s intelligence was only surpassed by his quick wit.

'Tom would often have a valuable piece of advice to offer, one of which will stay with me forever; “Never ask an idle man do do a job. He’ll tell you he’ hasn’t the time. A busy man will make time.

'Tom will genuinely be missed in the village. May he rest in peace.'

Tom passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side.

Thomas, pre-deceased by his brother John and sister Breda, sadly missed by his beloved wife Joan, loving father to Melissa, John, Niall and Fintan, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, deeply regretted by his brother Fr Patie, sister Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Due to current restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Thomas's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock in St Michael's Church Cleirhan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the parish Facebook page Saint Michael's Church Cleirhan.

Please note that numbers are restricted to 50 people max.