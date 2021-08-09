Tipperary takeaway closes due to 'staff members being casual contacts of a Covid case'

Coronavirus Covid-19
A Tipperary takeaway has closed for a few days due to 'staff members being casual contacts of a Covid case'.
In a post on Facebook on August 7, The Village Takeaway in Ballingarry said: 'Due to staff members being casual contacts of a Covid case we have decided to close for the next few days for all staff members to be tested.
'I hope everyone understands that it is our priority to keep our staff, their families and valued customers safe. We will keep the public updated as we go through the next few days.
'Stay safe.
'Paul & Joanne'
