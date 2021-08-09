FORECAST: Risk of strong winds on Thursday and Friday in Ireland, says forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
There's a risk of strong winds on Thursday and Friday in Ireland, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The weatherman added: 'A mixed week ahead with sunny spells and showers and risk of strong winds Thursday and Friday.
'A very mixed bag of weather ahead. If you are currently packing for a week's holidays in Ireland then pack the sun cream, rain coat, umbrella, shorts, long trousers, big jumper and blankets.'
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.