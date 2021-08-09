Safer, more reliable water supply in store for the communities of Thomastown and Ballyhusty as Irish Water to begin improvement works next week

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council is replacing problematic water mains on the N74 between Thomastown and Ballyhusty to improve water quality, provide a more reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The works involve the replacement of approximately 6.3 kilometres of problematic water mains with new modern polyethylene plastic pipes. The programme to replace the water mains between Thomastown and Ballyhusty will commence next week and are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Ltd. and are expected to be completed in November.

The works are being carried out through directional drilling methods to minimise excavation and expedite completion. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Speaking about the work, Gerry O'Donnell, Irish Water Regional Delivery Lead said;

“We are delighted to be able to replace these problematic mains in order to bring a safer and more reliable water supply to the communities of Thomastown and Ballyhusty. The benefits of these leakage reduction works include improving water quality by removing existing old cast iron and lead from the public water network and replacing them with new pipes will reduce the risk of contamination.

“It will also deliver a more reliable water supply with the replacement of water mains and service connections which will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area. In addition to that, the replacement of water mains and service connections will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. These works will deliver efficiencies including cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future. We would like to thank the communities in advance for their patience as we carry out these works with as little disruption as possible.”

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. A stop-go traffic management system will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Irish Water continues to work with our Local Authority partners at this time, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/