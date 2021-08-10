10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Cahir Arts - the new artistic hub space being developed by proprietor Siobhán Caplice

Exciting new project as Cahir Arts to hold Michael Hales Exhibition

Tipperary

Michael Hales

Reporter:

Maria Taylor

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Cahir Arts is the new artistic hub space being developed by new proprietor Siobhán Caplice on Castle Street and it is now nearing completion.

Siobhán announced that she is excited her project is finally coming together and hopes to open her doors soon to showcase the amazing talent of Irish artists starting with an exhibition.

Siobhán says she has met with some amazingly talented people over the past few months and as a result she hopes to display the skill and craftsmanship of Irish designers and craft makers as well as hold regular exhibitions by contemporary Irish artists in her specially designed premises.

She is also very happy to say that artists have responded favourably to her request that one or more pieces will be donated to charity. Bids will be taken for the duration of the exhibit and the highest bidder will get a beautiful work of art, knowing they have contributed to a great cause.

So, Cahir Arts will open on Tuesday, August 24 with an exhibition by contemporary artist Michael Hales that will run until October 3, 2021.

Titled, Unlocked, this is a solo exhibition by the Tipperary-based artist, who uses a combination of satellite imagery, still lifes and snapshots and uses abstract paintings to describe a place.

There is no one particular viewpoint but a sense of pieces and objects considered and explored.

Michael works from his own studio in Emly and has developed his practice through working in encaustics and oil on board.

The images Michael produces aim to evoke wistful memories or glimpses of inviting landscapes that appear both heavily abstracted and familiar at once.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media