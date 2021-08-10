Cahir Arts - the new artistic hub space being developed by proprietor Siobhán Caplice

Cahir Arts is the new artistic hub space being developed by new proprietor Siobhán Caplice on Castle Street and it is now nearing completion.

Siobhán announced that she is excited her project is finally coming together and hopes to open her doors soon to showcase the amazing talent of Irish artists starting with an exhibition.

Siobhán says she has met with some amazingly talented people over the past few months and as a result she hopes to display the skill and craftsmanship of Irish designers and craft makers as well as hold regular exhibitions by contemporary Irish artists in her specially designed premises.

She is also very happy to say that artists have responded favourably to her request that one or more pieces will be donated to charity. Bids will be taken for the duration of the exhibit and the highest bidder will get a beautiful work of art, knowing they have contributed to a great cause.

So, Cahir Arts will open on Tuesday, August 24 with an exhibition by contemporary artist Michael Hales that will run until October 3, 2021.

Titled, Unlocked, this is a solo exhibition by the Tipperary-based artist, who uses a combination of satellite imagery, still lifes and snapshots and uses abstract paintings to describe a place.

There is no one particular viewpoint but a sense of pieces and objects considered and explored.

Michael works from his own studio in Emly and has developed his practice through working in encaustics and oil on board.

The images Michael produces aim to evoke wistful memories or glimpses of inviting landscapes that appear both heavily abstracted and familiar at once.