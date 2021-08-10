10/08/2021

'Most interesting and informative talk' on man's early years growing up in Dualla

Michael Sheridan traced about the farmers he worked for, and experienced the transition from horse assisted work to the use of farm machinery.

Tipperary

No doubt this experience was a contributing factor later on in his choice of career as an agricultural science advisor.

On Thursday evening July 22 Michael Sheridan, formally of Dualla, at the invitation of the Ardmayle Heritage Society, gave a most interesting and informative talk on his early years growing up in Dualla.

The group which gathered in the car park in glorious sunshine heard him first recall his upbringing across the road in the teachers residence now the Dualla Community Hall.

Michael is the son of the late Jim and Peggy Sheridan (née O'Connor, The Green Cashel) and hailed from a family of 6 boys, John, Brian, Kevin (R.I.P), Seamus and Brendan, and two girls Nuala and Patricia.

He had fond memories of his neighbours and friends who had such a good influence on him during his formative years. As he began his talk with the aid of a hand operated speaker, he traced about the farmers he worked for, and experienced the transition from horse assisted work to the use of farm machinery.

No doubt this experience was a contributing factor later on in his choice of career as an agricultural science advisor.

As the group continued into the walk to the cemetery he recalled the cherished memories he had of people now gone to their eternal reward.

Also the church of St John where he was baptised and attended church related activities before the present church was built in 1973.

In the school grounds Michael spoke about his school days which began in 1954 as a four-year-old boy, and the teachers who taught in the old school before the present one was opened in 2012.

His father Jim was principal from 1951 to 1976.

His talk which lasted approximately 1 and a half hours was based on his memoirs written in the Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal which were first written in the 2012 volume, and then in the following years as he recalled his past encounters and visits to families in the different townlands of his native parish.

Before departure, the group present went to the back of the Horse and Hound by courtesy of Margaret Ryan for a social gathering in her picturesque garden which is adjacent to the area marking the site of the Penal Church in Closh.

We thank Michael who helped to bring a group together, representative of both sides of the parish in these pandemic times of Covid-19 restrictions.

