Lowry says An Taisce’s plan to appeal to Supreme Court to stop €140m cheese plant is an ‘abuse of power’

Deputy Michael Lowry says plans by An Taisce to take their case to the Supreme Court to prevent the granting of planning permission for the €140 million Glanbia and Royal A-ware cheese manufacturing plant on the Kilkenny/Waterford border is a misuse of their authority and “an abuse of power.”



“I object strenuously to what An Taisce is doing,” says Deputy Lowry.



It emerged on Monday this week that An Taisce’s Bord of Trustees have unanimously agreed to seek Leave to Appeal to the Supreme Court stating that this decision was taken based on ‘considered analysis of the legal aspects of the case and is rooted in the principles and values central to the mission role of An Taisce to protect and advocate for ecological resilience and the future viability of the natural environment’”.



“The reality of the situation is that farmers in a wide region, including across Tipperary, have invested heavily in order to increase their milk supplies in preparation for this new plant.



“What is now happening is that increased numbers of milk trucks are travelling the country as a result of the larger supply of milk that has to be processed.



“This goes totally against the aim of reducing damage to the environment,” says Deputy Lowry, adding that “the proposal to provide the cheese manufacturing facility is a progressive and sustainable one and should be allowed to go ahead as soon as possible”.



“I raised the serious matter of An Taisce’s appeal to the High Court decision to grant planning permission in the Dail in recent months.



“Their original objection to planning permission for this project has already resulted in a two-year delay, pushing this project out to 2024.



“Their planned appeal to the Supreme Court will delay the project indefinitely,” says the Deputy.

‘This would be bad for farmers, bad for rural communities and would hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed foreign direct investment,” he concluded.