Two Tipperary producers star in new Aldi advertising campaign

Two well-known Tipperary producers will hit television screens across the country this week after being chosen to star in Aldi’s new multi-platform advertising campaign.

Jim O Dwyer, Irish Angus Beef Producer and Sarah Furno of Cashel Farmhouse Blue Cheese are two of four Irish producers selected as the faces of Aldi’s new “Everyday Irish, Everyday Amazing” nationwide campaign, that highlights Aldi’s strong Irish sourcing commitment and longstanding partnerships with Irish farmers and producers.

Following in his father’s footsteps Jim is the 3rd generation on the farm in Railstown, Cashel and is one of several Tipperary beef farmers that supplies Aldi’s multi award winning Specially Selected Irish Angus Beef range. Via ABP Cahir, Jim O’Dwyer has supplied Aldi’s stores since 2009.

Cashel Farmhouse Blue Cheese is a long-term partner of Aldi since 2009, producing its Specially Selected Cashel Blue Farmhouse Cheese.

Commenting, Aldi’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin said, “Given the choice, our customers tell us they prefer to buy Irish as they like the guaranteed quality and want to support the local economy. Aldi partners with hundreds of local Irish food and drink producers that provide the amazing groceries that end up on countless kitchen tables every day.”

“Our new campaign takes shoppers on a tour of Ireland visiting the many award-winning food and drink producers that supply our stores. We want to encourage customers to explore authentic Irish products, supplied by real local farmers and producers to all of our stores.”

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It has invested more than €3,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s stores.

In March 2020, Aldi reduced its payment terms for all suppliers that transact up to €1 million worth of business annually with Aldi. Payments are processed and paid within five working days and this is extended to the end of 2021.

Developed by McCann Manchester and Tiny Ark, and voiced by Oliver Callan, Aldi’s “Everyday Irish, Everyday Amazing” campaign will run across TV, radio, press, social media, digital channels and Aldi’s own weekly Specialbuys magazine.