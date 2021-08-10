Gardaí investigate theft of cash from Tipperary campsite

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a sum of cash from a tourist at a campsite in the Cahir area last week.
The money was stolen from a tent at the campsite on Wednesday, August 4 sometime between 7pm and 10pm.
A Cahir Garda Station spokesman advised holiday makers not to assume their belongings are safe if they are staying in a secure campsite and to take security precautions to protect them.
Anyone with information that may assist gardaí investigating this crime should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.
