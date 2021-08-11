Planning application submitted for Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Plan

The public’s views are sought on the planning application for Carrick-on-Suir town centre’s streetscape regeneration that went on public display in Tipperary County Council offices last Thursday.

The plan devised by design consultants Malachy Walsh & Partners, following extensive consultation with the local community, aims to link the Suir Blueway at Sean Healy Park with Ormond Castle by transforming the streetscape of Main Street, North Quay and the ancient lanes linking them.

Upgrading of Sean Healy Park, Greystone Street, West Gate and Strand Walk are also proposed in the plan.

Among the plan’s goals is to make Carrick-on-Suir town centre more pedestrian and cycling friendly and more attractive to shoppers and tourists.

The Part 8 planning application’s proposals are:

1 A new streetscape layout for Main Street with new alignment design for footpaths and trafficked areas incorporating new paving, kerbing, hard and soft landscaping and street furniture.

2. Alteration of on-street parking for Main Street and other streets.

3. New surface finishes on laneways linking Main Street to car parks and the Quays and laneways off Main Street.

4. Demolition of a derelict building on Strand Lane to facilitate the creation of additional car parking spaces and an improved public realm.

5. New surfacing and landscaping on Strand Lane/Oven Lane car park

6. New car park at Sean Healy Park adjoining the N24. It will be accessed from N24 and the exit will be onto Quay Rd.

7. Upgrade and widen existing paths and develop new pathways and hard and soft paved areas in Sean Healy Park. It’s also proposed to install services and utilities to facilitate the park’s future.

8. Upgrade surface finishes and alter the alignment of footpaths and trafficked areas along the North Quays from Sean Healy Park to Ormond Castle. New build outs proposed to calm traffic.

9. Upgrade of surface finishes and alter alignment of footpaths and trafficked areas along Greystone Street and West Gate and upgrade both footpaths and trafficked areas with new paving, kerbing, lighting etc.

10. Install sections of glass infill to North Quay Walls to open views to the river south of Oven Lane.

11. Upgrade footpath along Strand Walk with new paving and development of new access into Castle Park public open space. This involves development of new steps and a ramp and removal of a section of the existing wall bounding the Castle Park public open space.

It’s proposed to remove the existing ramp connecting Castle Park to Strand Walk and close this access.

12. Undergrounding of overhead electrical cables and upgrading of public lighting.

13 Create electric vehicle parking spaces and associated infrastructure at Sean Healy Park and Strand Lane Car Park.

The planning application can be viewed at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, Tipperary County Council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh by appointment up to September 3 inclusive.

It is also available to view at the Sean Healy Memorial Library at Fair Green with no appointment necessary up to September 3.

The deadline for lodging written submissions on the plan is 4.30pm on September 17.

They must be sent to the District Administrator at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Office, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

The public can also apply to An Bord Pleanála for a “screening determination” as to whether the project would be likely to have significant effects on the environment.

This application must be made within four weeks of the planning application notice being issued August 5.