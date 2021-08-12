12/08/2021

COLUMN: Anyone caught dancing at a wedding will be shackled and placed in the slammer

Billy O'Riordan writing in this week's Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Billy O'Riordan

Anyone caught dancing at a wedding will be shackled and placed in the slammer, writes Billy O’Riordan.

The news that outdoor live music is to be allowed gladdened the hearts of many punters around the town and county.

However, no dancing is permitted, either indoor or outdoor, in any setting.

The image of our Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, along with his friends and colleagues spending a merry evening doing the Siege of Ennis in the company of Katherine Zappone is but a fantasy.

It seems all of us who adhered strictly to Covid guidelines were unaware that little Timmy’s graduation from preschool could in fact have been attended by 200 guests.

If only little Timmy’s mother or father could have sought clarification from someone, I don’t know, someone like an Attorney General, perhaps.

So, in this part of the county one is left tapping one’s foot in time with the music. The urge to release months of pent up energy through dance will be met with a sudden lunge forward by family members, followed by frantic grappling.

Any attempts by the citizens of Tipperary to rotate their pelvic areas - in any social setting with music - will be seen as an infraction of the rules and they will be met with a swift form of justice.

Our local hospitality sector will be delighted to inform wedding organisers that 200 guests - no letters, please - will now be permitted at such occasions.

We have a simple, nondescript event in a Dublin hotel to thank for this most welcome of news. I found Leo Varadkar’s deeply generous, almost philanthropic efforts to assist this hard pressed sector, quite moving. I almost shed a tear when watching the news the other evening when watching Mr Varadkar.

Here is a man who left no stone unturned to clarify the rules around the number of guests allowed at “organised” gatherings.

This is a man with a great amount of work on his desk and he still took time out to clarify things with the Attorney General, what a man.

I wonder what the Attorney General’s position is on all forms of dance related matters.

The South Tipperary Involvement Centre is back with Sandra and Thomas all set to offer people a warm welcome, tea/coffee and a chat. The Centre opens on Wednesday and Thursday of each week from 11am to 1pm and on Friday at 7:15pm – 8:45pm.

Information can be found on the Involvement Centre Facebook page or call in to Place 4U, Gladstone Street, Clonmel, the home of the facility.

The South Tipperary Involvement Centre is a peer led recovery space where people who have experienced mental health trials – and their relatives, carers or support people can meet on a regular basis.

The space is warm, inviting, with a code of confidentiality. Thomas Ryan (PRO) of The South Tipperary Involvement Centre explained: “The Involvement Centre is a great place for a chat and to meet new friends as we share together.”

It’s only left to say, best of luck to Sandra, Thomas and Mary with the reopening. I wish to issue a final warning to all those in Tipperary who may be tempted to spring from your seats in the coming days - resist at all costs.

Under no circumstances allow the rhythm to seize control of your senses, propelling you into untold trouble.

