EDITORIAL: Tipp's starting to rock once more so get and enjoy yourself, you deserve it!

The sheer joy of live music is evidenced once again on the pages of The Nationalist this week and isn’t it great that gigs are back at so many venues around the Premier County.

John Nallen of Hotel Minella mentioned recently how much of an impact such nights out and being able to witness such performances can have on our mental wellbeing.

Okay, they may not be on the scale of Electric Picnic, but that might be a little bit too much for us to handle right now after the past year.

Such a festival could be a stretch too far at the moment with over 1,000 Covid-19 cases a day - but hey, we’ve got Mike Denver and Mary Coughlan rocking their own brand of live gigs.

Music is magic and the humble beats of a country music song - or any song for that matter that you enjoy - can help elevate the soul out of the slump of the past year.

So make the most of it, we’ve suffered long enough.

We deserve to be wined and dined. There is plenty to do all around Tipperary as the summer draws to a close.

The Clancy Brothers Festival is rocking Carrick (see the ENTS page) and Clonmel is hopping with innovation (see page ten to read about the Mary Coughlan concert) along with the Hotel Minella’s schedule of events (see ad on page 13).

The popular hotel was the first local hostelry out of the blocks with big gigs - organised in a safe manner of course.

They deserve huge credit for injecting a bit of life back into our communities and giving people real opportunities to have a good time on an evening out.

If you haven’t been to a show, head along over the coming weeks, whether it is Carrick or Clonmel, there is plenty to see and do that will make you feel normal again.

Go on, you deserve it. We’ve waited long enough and many families have suffered a great deal.

Just be safe out there and make sure you’re vaccinated against the dreaded coronavirus.

It could save your life.