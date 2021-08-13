Kind soul remembered as passionate man and beloved husband, father, brother and uncle

The late Jim Gibbs of Ballypatrick is fondly remembered as a passionate Tipperary man, a generous GAA man and a beloved husband, father, brother and uncle.

Jim of Ballypatrick, Tipperary and Ballinacurra, Limerick - who passed away on May 31, 2021 at the age of 76 - was a gentleman much-loved by a wide circle of family and friends.

Jim, who was a founding member and Chairman of Ballinacurra Gaels GAA club in Limerick, died suddenly and unexpectedly after a short illness.

A large crowd of mourners lined the Ballinacurra Road and walked behind the coffin as Jim bade farewell to Ballinacurra Gaels.

Those who attended the funeral, listened to the service outside, watched online and finally the mourners who welcomed him on his last journey home to the sod of south Tipperary were a testament to his popularity and to the mark that this proud Tipp man left on the hurling community in Limerick city.

He was the oldest son of the late Billy and Catherine Gibbs of The Forge, Ballypatrick.

He talked fondly of the golden era in which he grew up in with the tennis courts and handball alley and his uncle Jimmy bringing the best showbands in the country to the marquee at the Ballypatrick crossroads.

He was very involved in Kilsheelan GAA club and played football and hurling for the club.

He had great patience with animals and a natural affinity with nature.

He studied Forestry at Kinnitty Castle in county Offaly and spent a year in agricultural college where he enjoyed the craic and made many life-long friends.

He worked at Dundrum Saw Mills and then at Cappamore. Later he taught Forestry Management with Paul Partnership and FAS in Limerick planting an urban native forest at Baggott Estate in Limerick.

He also worked as a consultant for Coillte surveying forests around the south west. After his heart was stolen by a Limerick woman he spent nearly 50 years encouraging many young kids to discovery the joys and discipline of Gaelic games at Ballinacurra Gaels GAA club in Limerick city.

In 2012 he was a deserving recipient of the Limerick Service to Sports GAA award receiving a beautiful replica of the Cuchulainn statue from the GPO.

Despite being the Chairman of a Limerick club he remained a passionate Tipperary supporter.

Every September he made his annual pilgrimage to Croke Park for the All-Ireland finals.

Nothing gave him greater pleasure than dissecting every puck of the game and clash of the ash and he was invariably the last person to leave the field.

He was incredibly proud of his family and helped his brothers and sisters whenever he could.

He was gifted with numbers and a business brain and helped his brothers in the family business Gibbs Engineering when his father passed away.

He helped his brother Billy with the accounts for his pub in Clonmel and sister-in-law Marie Enright setting up her business Pery Square Staff Agency in Limerick.

He was generous with his time and when his mother was dying he took three months off to take care of her during her final days.

Jim was above all a gentleman, a kind, thoughtful and generous person who contributed a huge amount to the community and brightened the lives of everyone he met with a smile and a kind word particularly to all that met him and Ben, his loyal Spaniel, on the lonely walks of the pandemic.

His remains were removed from his home in Ballinacurra, Limerick on Thursday, June 3 to St Joseph’s Church in Limerick. Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr Liam Enright, Fr Oliver Plunkett and Fr O’Malley.

His coffin draped in his beloved blue and gold of the Kilsheelan/Kilcash flag was carried from the church to the stirring sound of Slievenamon to make its way home to the foot of the mountain.

After a final stop at the St John the Baptist Church he was buried in Kilcash Cemetery in the shade of a hawthorn tree.

Fr Carey said the prayers at the grave. A football, hurley, his Tipperary minor football jersey and the Ballinacurra Gaels’ flag were among the symbols of his life brought up to the altar.

Jim is deeply missed by his family. He is predeceased by his brothers Billy and Michael and survived by his wife Eileen, children, Billy, Jamie, Paula and Patrick, his brothers Patrick, Bernie and Edmond, sister Breda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and nieces, other relatives and many friends.

His family thank the volunteers led by Senan O’Driscoll who organised the guard of honour in Limerick and John O’Connell in Kilcash who stewarded mourners attending the burial.

They’d also like to thank Fr Carey who performed the burial prayers and the wonderful communities in Limerick and Kilsheelan/Kilcash for giving great solace at this sad and difficult time.

His family plans to hold a proper celebration of his life with all his family and friends when it is safe to do so.

Please God, on or around his anniversary next year.