'Four males travelling in a Blue Skoda Octavia,' garda appeal over theft in Tipperary

Credit: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel gardai are appealing for assistance from the public in relation to the theft of four different catalytic converters from vehicles in the Clonmel, Drangan and Cloneen areas of the District between the 10th and 11th August 2021.
It is believed that four males travelling in a Blue Skoda Octavia sports type were involved in these thefts. Gardai are appealing to people with CCTV or Dashcam footage to make contact with them on 0526177640.
Clonmel Gardai are also appealing for people to be vigilant of their property and that of their community and to report any suspicious activity to your local station.
