12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Gardai appeal for assistance to deal with theft of catalytic converters in Clonmel, Drangan and Cloneen

Gardai appeal for assistance to deal with theft of catalytic converters in Clonmel, Drangan and Cloneen

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news"nationalist.ie

Clonmel Gardái are appealing for assistance from the public in relation to the theft of 4 different catalytic converters from vehicles in the Clonmel, Drangan and Cloneen areas of the District between August  10 and 11. It is believed that 4 males travelling in a Blue Skoda Octavia sports type were involved in these thefts. Gardai are appealing to people with CCTV or Dashcam footage to make contact with them on 0526177640.
Clonmel Gardái are also appealing for people to be vigiliant of their property and that of their community and to report any suspicious activity to your local station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media