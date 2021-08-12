Clonmel Gardaí recruit new member

Clonmel Gardaí are delighted to introduce the newest member of their team.
Meet Honorary Garda Graysen Reid who was provided with his introduction pack by Clonmel Community and Regular unit members.
"We all look forward to working with Honorary Garda Reid as he takes up his new role in Clonmel" said a garda spokesperson.
