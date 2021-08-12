Boil Water Notice lifted for 11,300 homes in south Tipperary

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Tipperary County Council can confirm that the Boil Water Notice impacting customers supplied by Ardfinnan Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, said

“Following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect. We, along with our colleagues in Tipperary County Council liaised with the Health Service Executive throughout this process and public health was our priority throughout. We are pleased to be in a position to lift the notice today”

All consumers on the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

If customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.